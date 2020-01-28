Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,958 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 2.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,757,000 after acquiring an additional 46,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,266,000 after acquiring an additional 212,217 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 935,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 303,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.10. 24,591 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.41. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

