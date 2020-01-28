OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading Down 5.4%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.61, approximately 3,039,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,913,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

OGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Beacon Securities cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.61 million and a P/E ratio of -13.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

