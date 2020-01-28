Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 109.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.7%.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $389.08 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

