Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,034 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

