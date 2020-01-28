Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Opus Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of Opus Bank stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $25.58. 617,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,018. The company has a market capitalization of $849.70 million, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.34. Opus Bank has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Opus Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Opus Bank by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Opus Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 7.7% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 122.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

