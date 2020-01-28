Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 72,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,893,000 after buying an additional 70,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OTEX shares. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,623. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.57. Open Text Corp has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.13 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

