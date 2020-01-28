Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.69 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00007581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Indodax and Upbit. Ontology has a market capitalization of $439.09 million and $99.47 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000447 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Kucoin, Binance, BCEX, Upbit, Bitbns, OKEx, Koinex, Bibox, Huobi, BitMart, Gate.io, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

