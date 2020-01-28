One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives $4.25 Average PT from Analysts

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of One Group Hospitality in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of One Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Group Hospitality by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Group Hospitality by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 325,536 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STKS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. 20,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. One Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $118.94 million, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.77.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). One Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that One Group Hospitality will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

