OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Trading 13% Higher

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s stock price traded up 13% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.09, 547,903 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 506% from the average session volume of 90,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

