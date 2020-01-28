ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Trading Down 5.3%

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.66, 7,665,994 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 6,117,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Several research firms recently commented on ON. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.39.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $51,474.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,720.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,371 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,654 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 22,755 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,077,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after acquiring an additional 286,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,080,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 272,344 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.