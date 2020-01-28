Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stake Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Okta by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Okta by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $386,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 86,140 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $11,218,012.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 292,270 shares of company stock worth $36,048,678 in the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.42. 35,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,997. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $70.44 and a 52 week high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.