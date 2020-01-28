Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Shares Down 4.1%

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30, 19,850 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 57,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

