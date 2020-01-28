Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.14

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $4.15. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 19,653 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.68.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Mark B. Justh purchased 26,000 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $642,054.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.18% of Odyssey Marine Exploration as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.