Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.

OCSL opened at $5.53 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 62,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $329,567.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,232,678.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 36,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $201,498.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $82,962,713.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and have sold 1,000,820 shares valued at $5,343,549. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 151,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 96,644 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 499,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 66,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

