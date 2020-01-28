Nwam LLC Acquires 1,569 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.90.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $308.95 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.66 and a 1 year high of $323.33. The stock has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

