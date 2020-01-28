NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 121.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 426,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $70,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,231 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 98.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,966 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $240.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $147.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.19. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.