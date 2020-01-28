Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.38

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and traded as low as $16.31. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 2,568 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter valued at $547,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 656,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

