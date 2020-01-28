Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.38

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and traded as low as $16.31. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 2,568 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX)
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
