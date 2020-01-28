Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Receives $59.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.06.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC set a $70.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bernstein Bank cut Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 407,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,874. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

