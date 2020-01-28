null (NYSE:SVC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that null (NYSE:SVC) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for null’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.90. null reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that null will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for null.

Get null alerts:

null stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.93. 959,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,665. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77. null has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that was founded through an initial public offering in 1995. As of September 20, 2019, SVC owns 328 hotels and owns or leases 945 retail focused net lease properties located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on null (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for null Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for null and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.