NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) vs. Translate Bio (OTCMKTS:TBIO) Critical Comparison

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NOVOZYMES A/S/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Translate Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Translate Bio has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and Translate Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOVOZYMES A/S/S 1 2 3 0 2.33 Translate Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Translate Bio has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 162.99%. Given Translate Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than NOVOZYMES A/S/S.

Profitability

This table compares NOVOZYMES A/S/S and Translate Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOVOZYMES A/S/S 21.08% 26.90% 14.94% Translate Bio -1,732.61% -59.18% -25.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NOVOZYMES A/S/S and Translate Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOVOZYMES A/S/S $2.28 billion 6.78 $511.00 million $1.75 29.75 Translate Bio $1.42 million 333.50 -$97.39 million ($3.64) -2.17

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Translate Bio. Translate Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOVOZYMES A/S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising bioscouring, bleach clean-up, desizing, denim finishing and abrasion, and biopolishing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rtrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. to develop mRNA vaccines for up to five infectious disease pathogens. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

