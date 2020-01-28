Northwest Natural Holding Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.477 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 64 consecutive years. Northwest Natural has a payout ratio of 75.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.52. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.07 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 8.38%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.79 per share, for a total transaction of $64,790.00. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

