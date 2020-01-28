Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 4,063 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,064 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tapestry by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,505 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 162,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,077 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 38,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.26.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

