Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $499,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.18. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $384.68. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.09.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

