Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,731 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $577,937,000 after buying an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,430,000 after buying an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,082,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $354,582,000 after buying an additional 104,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,276,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $274,164,000 after buying an additional 81,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 432,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

