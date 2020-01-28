Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 540.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

VOO traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, hitting $300.06. 867,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,728. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $240.63 and a twelve month high of $305.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

