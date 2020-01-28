Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,181,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,705,000 after acquiring an additional 402,106 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,753 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,359,000 after acquiring an additional 320,967 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.27. 237,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,392. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.70. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $213.25. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.