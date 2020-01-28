Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 976.5% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,882,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $180.79. 3,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,804. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.69 and a 52-week high of $184.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.