Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $206,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,139,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.36. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,206. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.52. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $132.51 and a 1 year high of $156.00.

