Northwest Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 2.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP remained flat at $$49.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. 32,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.96 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

