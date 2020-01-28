Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

NRIM traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,830. The company has a market cap of $241.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

In other news, Director David G. Wight bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $25,460.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at $495,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

