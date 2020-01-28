Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

NTRS stock opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $83.95 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 11,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $1,243,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,613. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Northern Trust by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

