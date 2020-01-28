Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.
NTRS stock opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $83.95 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.
In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 11,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $1,243,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,613. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Northern Trust by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
