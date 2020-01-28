Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

