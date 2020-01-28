Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 946 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 188.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 154.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank began coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

SJM opened at $107.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.40. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average of $107.74.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

