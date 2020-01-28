Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,513,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $135.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.