Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth $23,526,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth $10,788,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,033,000 after buying an additional 983,142 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 59.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,039,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,306,000 after buying an additional 387,518 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 284.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 328,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.08. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

