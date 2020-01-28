Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 166.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

GILD stock opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,945 shares of company stock worth $2,627,027. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

