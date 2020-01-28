Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $159.96 on Tuesday. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $166.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.17 and its 200-day moving average is $154.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

