Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,392 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 328,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.01 and a 1-year high of $96.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

