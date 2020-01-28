Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 451 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 56.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $12,156,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.90.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.09. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

