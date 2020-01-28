Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,670 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $10.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.40.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

