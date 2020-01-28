Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,333. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $162.73 and a one year high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

