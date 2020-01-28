Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. Nordson posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

In related news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,617,718.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,379,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $229,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,285 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock worth $9,623,417 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.33. 296,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,711. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $124.90 and a fifty-two week high of $173.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

