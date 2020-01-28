NOIA Network (NOIA) One Day Volume Tops $73,179.00

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $73,179.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 61.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.32 or 0.05554382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026408 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00128037 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00018015 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00033584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002630 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,601,776 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

