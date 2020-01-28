NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Short Interest Up 20.1% in January

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of NMIH opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. NMI has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $257,002.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,676 shares of company stock worth $12,354,236. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NMI by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

