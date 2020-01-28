NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $29.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.06. 219,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,258. NiSource has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,273,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1,533.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,873,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,821 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.1% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,725,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,709 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 117.6% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,666,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

