Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 73.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,013,000 after buying an additional 1,127,172 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,408,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,048,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,099,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,894,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,826,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,971,000 after acquiring an additional 505,998 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

