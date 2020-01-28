Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,305 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 757.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 827.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of LB stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

