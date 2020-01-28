Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,980 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 2,325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after buying an additional 778,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,821,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 105.7% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 198,121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 64.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 153,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VREX opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.85. Varex Imaging Corp has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $419,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VREX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

