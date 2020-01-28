Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Lifted by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Nike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Nike by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.61. 1,160,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,209. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,916 shares of company stock worth $44,649,724 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nike in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.