Nexus Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and approximately $83,369.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Nexus Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

